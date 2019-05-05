Bernice M. Bloom, nee Baier, age 93, passed away on May 2, 2019; Born in Chicago, residing in Lemont for the last 62 plus years, she owned Mac-Walk Auto Parts for 30 years with her husband, the late Harry H. Bloom. After her retirement, Bernice enjoyed her lifelong hobby of sewing as well as making ceramics, traveling, and spending time with her family.For many years, she could be seen at the Lockport Park District either working part time or working out. Survived by her children: Lorraine (late William) Wood, Harry G. (Jamie), Catherine, Rita (Stanley) Morrical, Edward (Janet), James (Anna), and Paul (Polly); fourteen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; a sister, Sister Donna Marie Baier, OSF and dedicated caregiver Krystyna Drodz. Preceded in death by her children: Ralph, Arthur, Marguerite (Earl Hoy) and Carol (Michael) Domico; parents, Wilhelmina and George Baier; siblings Christian Brother George FSC, Sister George OSF, and Beatrice (late Ken) Leyendecker; in-laws Rose & Harry W. Bloom. Funeral services Monday, May 6, 2019, 9:30 a.m. from Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C., 108 Illinois Street, Lemont, to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 2 – 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church will be appreciated. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary