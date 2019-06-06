|
Bernice M. Klosterman, nee Saiberlich, age 96, of Evanston, died peacefully on May 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rev. Charles Klosterman. Loving mother of Judy (Robert) Stigger, James (Craig) Klosterman and Barbara Klosterman. Dearest grandmother of Kathy and Aaron (Nichelle) and great grandmother of Kylei, Jada and Parker. An artist, she painted "house portraits" of over 400 homes on the North Shore. A Christian, she advocated for racial equity, world peace, women's rights and educational opportunities for all children. Memorial service: Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11 am at First United Methodist Church of Evanston (516 Church St.) in Tittle Chapel followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. Arrangements by Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, 847-251-8200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019