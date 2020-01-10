Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
(773) 767-4730
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Turibius Church
Bernice Malyszka


1923 - 2020
Bernice Malyszka Obituary
Bernice Malyszka, nee Marecki, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Adolph; loving mother of Christine Rafferty and the late Helena Picciariello; cherished grandmother of Robert (Christine) Picciariello, Jason Picciariello, Nicole Rafferty, and the late Jeffrey Picciariello. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. from Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Turibius Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3 to 9 p.m. For info: (773) 767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020
