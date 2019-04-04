Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Shalom Memorial Park Beth She'arim Mausoleum
Wilke Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Miska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Miska

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernice Miska Obituary
Bernice Miska, nee Sklare, age 96. Beloved wife of the late William, cherished mother of Marilyn (David) Samson, Roberta (the late Arnie) Balonick and Douglas (Sima) Miska, loving grandmother of Phillip Samson (Martha Sperry), Ken (Jeannette) Samson, Eric Miska, Kira Miska, Zachary Balonick, Hannah Balonick (fiance Antoine Tardos) and Jairo Lemus; and great-grandchildren Emma, Stephen, Ben, Nic and Maxine, dear sister of the late Harry (survived by Lois) Sklare and the late Dolores (Herbert) Roth, fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Bernice lived a long and happy life. Service Friday, 2 PM at Shalom Memorial Park Beth She'arim Mausoleum, Wilke Rd, just North of Rand Rd in Arlington Heights. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now