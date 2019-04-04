|
Bernice Miska, nee Sklare, age 96. Beloved wife of the late William, cherished mother of Marilyn (David) Samson, Roberta (the late Arnie) Balonick and Douglas (Sima) Miska, loving grandmother of Phillip Samson (Martha Sperry), Ken (Jeannette) Samson, Eric Miska, Kira Miska, Zachary Balonick, Hannah Balonick (fiance Antoine Tardos) and Jairo Lemus; and great-grandchildren Emma, Stephen, Ben, Nic and Maxine, dear sister of the late Harry (survived by Lois) Sklare and the late Dolores (Herbert) Roth, fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Bernice lived a long and happy life. Service Friday, 2 PM at Shalom Memorial Park Beth She'arim Mausoleum, Wilke Rd, just North of Rand Rd in Arlington Heights. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019