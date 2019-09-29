|
Bernice Norma Cohen, nee Goldberg, 93, beloved wife of the late Ervin "Erv"; loving mother of Bruce (Gayle) and the late Marshall (Mary); adored Grandma B. of Lena, Samantha and David; dear sister of June Sobel, the late Dr. Harold (the late Irene) Goldberg and the late Teddy Goldberg. Bernice was proud to co-own and operate Bonnie Flower Shop in Chicago with her husband Erv and the Cohen family. Bernice was an active member of the Women's American ORT, Order of the Eastern Star of Illinois and proud recipient of the 2017 Robert Bernard Character Counts Pillar Award. Chapel service Wednesday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Donations may be made to Beth Tikvah Congregation 300 W. Hillcrest Blvd, Hoffman Estates, Illinois 60169. For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019