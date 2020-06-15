Bernice Pritikin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Pritikin nee Drazner

Beloved wife of the late Seymour "Zippo" Pritikin. Loving mother of Jeff (Janice) Pritikin, Cherle Rock, Vicky (Larry) Lipsky, Rona (Gary) Hines, and Scott Pritikin. Fond sister of the late Ira (Yvette) Drazner and beloved daughter of the late Sidney and Sarah Drazner. Adoring grandma of Marissa, Jordan, Samantha, Shannon, Amber, Tyler, Zack, Peri. Proud great grandmother of Lilly and fond nieces and nehpews. In the interest of keeping all safe due to Covid-19, a limited graveside service will be held Monday, 1:00 PM Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beis Menachem Building Fund, 2833 West Howard Street, Chicago 60645. www.chabadillinois.com. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Shalom Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved