Bernice Pritikin nee Drazner
Beloved wife of the late Seymour "Zippo" Pritikin. Loving mother of Jeff (Janice) Pritikin, Cherle Rock, Vicky (Larry) Lipsky, Rona (Gary) Hines, and Scott Pritikin. Fond sister of the late Ira (Yvette) Drazner and beloved daughter of the late Sidney and Sarah Drazner. Adoring grandma of Marissa, Jordan, Samantha, Shannon, Amber, Tyler, Zack, Peri. Proud great grandmother of Lilly and fond nieces and nehpews. In the interest of keeping all safe due to Covid-19, a limited graveside service will be held Monday, 1:00 PM Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beis Menachem Building Fund, 2833 West Howard Street, Chicago 60645. www.chabadillinois.com. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 15, 2020.