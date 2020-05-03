Bernice R Healy (nee Dooley), age 97, born April 12, 1923 and entered into Eternal Life on April 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William F. Healy.
Loving mother of Beth Lanigan, the late Jerry (Stephanie), Brian, Barbara (Ed) Bara, Jeanine (Tom) Maloney, Angel Sharon Ann (twin sister of Jeanine), and Michael; fond mother-in-law of Mick Lanigan and Karen Healy.
Proud grandmother of nine and great grandmother of fourteen.
Ber has now been reunited with her whole Dooley family in Heaven: her twin sister Bernadette "Ber" (Bud) Tucker, Ted (Ruth) Dooley, Kathryn "Midge" (Harold) Krueger, Leo (Dolores) Dooley, and Florence (Ray) Howard. Her many nieces and nephews also held a special place in her heart.
Ber's roots were on the South Side of Chicago: she was an alumna of St. Sabina grammar school and Calumet H.S. (where she & Ber were part of the "Twin Club"). She and her husband raised their family in the South Side neighborhoods, and she worked as the secretary for Little Flower grammar school for 25 years.
She enjoyed all things Irish, especially Irish dancing and music- often Ber was the first one on the dance floor. In her later years, she was able to enjoy several trips to Ireland with family.
She loved nothing more than being with family- attending every family event, and welcoming new babies into the family.
Ber had a unique bond with her twin sister Bernadette, known to all as "Ber & Ber", and they were a package deal- to love one was to love both. She was also blessed to be the mother of twins herself- Jeanine and Sharon Ann.
Ber was a resident of Smith Village in her last years. Although it was always her intention to donate her body for scientific research, current times prohibit that wish, along with having an immediate memorial Mass. Information on services to be held at St. Christina Church will be available at a later date.
Memorials in Bernice's honor can be made to Misericordia, 6300 N Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660, or to a charity of your choice, and are most appreciated.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.