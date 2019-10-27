Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Westlawn Cemetery, section Petunia
7801 W. Montrose Ave.
Norridge, IL
Bernice "Bebe" Richard, age 97, of Northbrook, beloved wife of the late Zola Richard; loving mother of Cathi (Dr. Andy) Kahn and Patti (Dr. Irwin) Silverman; adored Nannie of Lindsay Kahn, Brittany (Adam) Shifrin, Dr. Lora (Dr. Luke Durling) Silverman, Kevin (Kristin) Silverman, and Abby (Sam) Chud; proud Grand Nannie of Avery, Henry, Emma, Asher, and Jake; devoted daughter of the late Henry and the late Lottie Aronoff; cherished sister of Renee Mosko and the late Sadye Lipson, late Lena Mozer, and the late Jerome Aronoff; dear sister-in-law of the late Jerome (late Sue) Richard; treasured aunt and friend to many. Graveside service Monday, 12 Noon at Westlawn Cemetery, section Petunia, 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
