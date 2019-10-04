Home

Congregation Ezras Israel
7001 N California Ave
Chicago, IL 60645
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Bnai Israel Cemetery
3701 Southern Avenue
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
2845 Greenleaf Avenue
Chicago, MD
Bernice Sakols (nee Rivkin), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on September 30, 2019 at the age of 98. She is survived by her son, Richard (Reena) Sakols, grandchildren, Ruanna Bayla Sakols, Alexandra Chana (Kenny) Rosenberg, Yair Chaim Sakols, Danya Aliza (Eliel) Klapholz and Yonina Yaffa (Yoni) Friedman, and her great-granddaughter, Melody Sh'lomit Rosenberg. Bernice was predeceased by her loving husband, Jacob Sakols, son, Eliot Israel Sakols, parents, Beatrice and Moses I. Rivkin, silblings, Ellis Rivkin, Esther Faygel Dine and Leah Schuman, uncles, Leon Rivkin and William Rivkin, and her aunt, Anna E. (Tante) Rivkin.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Bnai Israel Cemetery - 3701 Southern Avenue on Wednesday, October 2, at 3 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to AMIT, 817 Broadway, New York, NY 10003. In mourning at 2845 Greenleaf Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645, through Tuesday morning, receiving between 9 am and noon, 1 pm to 5:30 pm, and 7 pm to 9 pm. All minyanim will be at Congregation Ezra Israel, 7001 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60645.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019
