1/
Bernice Smith
1922 - 2020
Bernice Smith, 98, passed away on Sunday August 23, 2020. She was born in Chicago on January 28, 1922 to Arvid and Loretta Herling. She was a long time resident of Lake County, IL.

She is preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" , her parents, daughter Monica Nelson, siblings Joseph Herling, Lorraine Wilson, John Herling and Thomas "Babe" Herling.

Bernice is survived by her children David Smith, Kathleen Scully, Loretta Frystak, Rebecca Surber, Marian Frantz, Janet Smith, Virginia Wagner and Pamela Starnes, 22 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on the anniversary of her death next year.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

