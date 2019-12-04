Home

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
(217) 429-5439
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
Bernice Stoll Stroner


1927 - 2019
Bernice Stoll Stroner Obituary
Decatur – Bernice Stoll Stroner, 92, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Bernice was born on February 14, 1927, in Glenview, IL, the daughter of Elmer W. and Edna (Steil) Stoll. She was a member of the Lutheran, Missouri Synod faith and worked as a day care provider. Bernice married Frank Thomas Stroner on Sept. 21, 1956 in Glenview, IL, and he preceded her in death on Apr. 5, 2001. Also preceding her in death is her sister, Viola White.

Memorial service Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, 2 pm at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home; visitation one hour before. Burial at a later date. www.gracelandfairlawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019
