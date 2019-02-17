Home

Bernice Tobor Wineberg died February 2. She left behind her best friend and husband, Julius Wineberg, and daughters Johanna Kellman and Rachel Wineberg. At 22 she was a file clerk at Chicago's Conrad Hilton Hotel, but Bernice soon rose to an executive position. She left her career to care for children and husband (who started a pediatrics practice in Waukegan), but never left behind her creativity or ingenuity. Known for her style and artistic triumphs, but loved for her kindness, wisdom and generosity. Donations: payable to Lillstreet Arts Center, memo: The Bernice Wineberg Scholarship; 4401 North Ravenswood Ave, Chicago, IL 60640, 773-769-4226
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019
