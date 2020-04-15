|
|
Zawada, Bernice nee Szczupaj) Formerly of chicago and the last 11 years Florida Keys with daughter Sandi. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Zawada. Loving Mother to Jeffrey and Sandi. Grandmother of Stephanie, Gregory and Valerie. Dearest Sister, Aunt, Great Aunt and Friend to many. Lifelong Parishioner of St. Bruno Church Chicago and San Pedro Catholic Church Islamorada, Florida, Member of; PMA/Polish Museum of America, IPA/International Polka Association,PNA/Polish National AIliance, St. Bruno School Mothers Club and many other Charitable and Community Organizations. Bernice is being brought back to Chicago and will be buried next to her beloved Husband Joseph at Resurrection Cemetery Justice Illinois. Memorial visitation Thursday 4/16/20 from 1 to 5 pm at Szykowny Funeral Home 4901 S. Archer Ave Chicago, Illinois (at Szykowny Blvd) Jonathan F. Siedlecki Director, Liturgical Service 4 pm. Graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery Friday 4/17/20 at 11 :00am. Both visitation and cemetery service will follow current guidelines. Only 10 people at a time for the visitation and 10 people for the graveside service. Your co-operation is appreciated. Funeral info; 773-735-7521 or www.Szykowny.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2020