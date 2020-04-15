Home

POWERED BY

Services
Szykowny Funeral Home
4901 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632
(773) 735-7521
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Szykowny Funeral Home
4901 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
4:00 PM
Szykowny Funeral Home
4901 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Resurrection Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Zawada
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Zawada

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice Zawada Obituary
Zawada, Bernice nee Szczupaj) Formerly of chicago and the last 11 years Florida Keys with daughter Sandi. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Zawada. Loving Mother to Jeffrey and Sandi. Grandmother of Stephanie, Gregory and Valerie. Dearest Sister, Aunt, Great Aunt and Friend to many. Lifelong Parishioner of St. Bruno Church Chicago and San Pedro Catholic Church Islamorada, Florida, Member of; PMA/Polish Museum of America, IPA/International Polka Association,PNA/Polish National AIliance, St. Bruno School Mothers Club and many other Charitable and Community Organizations. Bernice is being brought back to Chicago and will be buried next to her beloved Husband Joseph at Resurrection Cemetery Justice Illinois. Memorial visitation Thursday 4/16/20 from 1 to 5 pm at Szykowny Funeral Home 4901 S. Archer Ave Chicago, Illinois (at Szykowny Blvd) Jonathan F. Siedlecki Director, Liturgical Service 4 pm. Graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery Friday 4/17/20 at 11 :00am. Both visitation and cemetery service will follow current guidelines. Only 10 people at a time for the visitation and 10 people for the graveside service. Your co-operation is appreciated. Funeral info; 773-735-7521 or www.Szykowny.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -