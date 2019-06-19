|
Viverito , Bert A, Bert A. Viverito, age 86, Late of Lemont. 60 year member of Local #9 I.B.E.W., Retired from the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, retired chief of the Lockport Powerhouse, Beloved husband of Emily Ann nee Davis. Loving father of James and Edward Viverito. Cherished grandfather of Casandra (Eric) Hutchinson, Aaron Peschel, Edward Viverito Jr., also the late James and Michael Viverito. Dear brother of Senator Louis (Carolyn) Viverito, Kathy Adams Viverito, also the late Helen Wolf and Marianne Cosentino. Uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral 9:00 am Saturday from RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES 12641 W. 143rd St. Homer Glen to St. Patrick Catholic Church, (Lemont). Mass 10:00 am. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00 - 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the . 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019