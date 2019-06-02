|
Bert "Buddy" Brodsky loving husband of the late Marilyn Brodsky z'l., beloved companion of Carole Feiger; father of Shari (Jeff) Rabin and Barry (Hilary) Brodsky; adored Poppy of Sami, Lonie, Jared, Michael, Amanda, Jake, Sydney, Luke and Vince; great-grandfather of 3; cherished brother of Judy (Mike) Richards; dear brother-in-law of Eddie (late Barbara) Willens and Lenore (late Burt) Handmaker; treasured uncle of many nieces and nephews; former father-in-law of Jeffrey Albert. Previous owner of Keystone Chevrolet and a longtime sponsor and fan of the Chicago Cubs. Devoted friend for many years to all who were blessed to know him. Chapel service 12:15 PM Monday at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Great Vest Side (www.greatvestside.org), NAMI of DuPage (www.namidupage.org) or The ARK (www.arkchicago.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019