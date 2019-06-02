Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Resources
More Obituaries for Bert Brodsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bert "Buddy" Brodsky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bert "Buddy" Brodsky Obituary
Bert "Buddy" Brodsky loving husband of the late Marilyn Brodsky z'l., beloved companion of Carole Feiger; father of Shari (Jeff) Rabin and Barry (Hilary) Brodsky; adored Poppy of Sami, Lonie, Jared, Michael, Amanda, Jake, Sydney, Luke and Vince; great-grandfather of 3; cherished brother of Judy (Mike) Richards; dear brother-in-law of Eddie (late Barbara) Willens and Lenore (late Burt) Handmaker; treasured uncle of many nieces and nephews; former father-in-law of Jeffrey Albert. Previous owner of Keystone Chevrolet and a longtime sponsor and fan of the Chicago Cubs. Devoted friend for many years to all who were blessed to know him. Chapel service 12:15 PM Monday at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Great Vest Side (www.greatvestside.org), NAMI of DuPage (www.namidupage.org) or The ARK (www.arkchicago.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now