Bert E. Yablon, proud and loving father of two beautiful daughters, Dana Lynn White (Terry) and Ellen Paige Poulos; a devoted son of the late Edna, nee Taradash and Max Yablon; dear loving brother of Arnold (Cynthia). Bert's grandchildren are Gavin and Tess, and his nephews are Michael and Robert Yablon(Kristy Marie). He is survived by many cousins and friends who he cared for dearly. Graveside service Monday, 2PM at Waldheim Jewish Cemetery, Gate 210, 1700 Harlem Ave., Riverside, IL. In lieu of flowers, it would be appreciated if you would please provide your remembrances and memorials, in his name, to Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim (BJBE), 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60015. Arrangements by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019