Bert Frankel, son of William and Florence and loving brother of the late Annette Movitz, passed away peacefully June 9, at the age of 95. Adoring husband to Penny, and loving father of Howard (Elise), Andrew (Danica) and Joe (Julie). Born and raised in Chicago and longtime resident of Highland Park, Bert was proud to have served and sacrificed for his country in WWII and grateful for the full life he was afforded. A one-of-a-kind; Bert was appreciated by those close to him and made a lasting impression. He will be missed by grandchildren Alexa, Jordan, Quinn, Lena, Noah, Jed; niece Amy Movitz Schiciano and nephew Michael Movitz. In honor of Bert, the family welcomes charitable contributions to Disabled American Veterans. To donate please visit www.dav.org and click on "DONATE NOW".
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019