Loving husband of Erika Kahn. Beloved father of Mitchell (Ilana) Kahn, Abby (Rimon) Barr and the late Rita Kahn. Proud grandfather of Aurelia, David, Gabriel, Rafi, Dani and Elijah. Dear brother of Helen (William) Petashnick, Sandra (Robert) Kramer and Aaron (Miriam) Kahn, Service Wednesday 10:30AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals. 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment at Second Home Cemetery, Milwaukee, WI. Memorials in his memory to Religious Zionist of Chicago, 3740 W. Dempster, Skokie, Illinois 60076, www.rzc.us would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals- Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 30, 2019