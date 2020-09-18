Bert M. Lemieux, loving husband of the late Frances, loving father of Michael (Deborah), Jeanine (Scott) Ellison, Christine (John) Crowcroft, grandfather of Melissa, Melanie, Mark, Matthew (Halie), Daniel, Colin and Catie, great grandfather of 4, brother of Robert "Bobby" Lemieux. Funeral mass 11 AM Saturday at St Theresa Church 455 N Benton Palatine IL. Masks required. Private interment All Saints Cemetery. Donations to Save-A-Pet 31664 N Fairfield Rd Grayslake IL 60030 in honor of his feline companions. Info visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com
or 847-566-8020.