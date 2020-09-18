1/1
Bert M. Lemieux
1929 - 2020
Bert M. Lemieux, loving husband of the late Frances, loving father of Michael (Deborah), Jeanine (Scott) Ellison, Christine (John) Crowcroft, grandfather of Melissa, Melanie, Mark, Matthew (Halie), Daniel, Colin and Catie, great grandfather of 4, brother of Robert "Bobby" Lemieux. Funeral mass 11 AM Saturday at St Theresa Church 455 N Benton Palatine IL. Masks required. Private interment All Saints Cemetery. Donations to Save-A-Pet 31664 N Fairfield Rd Grayslake IL 60030 in honor of his feline companions. Info visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or 847-566-8020.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
