Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Shir Hadash Synagogue
200 W. Dundee Rd.
Wheeling, IL
View Map
Bert Tovrog, age 78, beloved husband of Michele Wolgel Rose & the late Beverly Tovrog, nee Waitzman, father of 2 children & 2 step-children, son of the late Ted & Lill, brother of Ben (Gail) Tovrog. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 am at Shir Hadash Synagogue, 200 W. Dundee Rd., Wheeling. Interment Abraham Lincoln Cemetery-Ellwood. Shiva, donation & additional info-Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824, or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 23 to July 24, 2019
