Bertha Avis Obituary
Bertha Avis, 102, cherished daughter of the late Celia and David Avis; dear cousin to many. Bertha's family would like to extend a special thanks to devoted caregiver, Kateryna Pyrogova. Bertha found making recordings for the blind rewarding, and was honored by JUF for her volunteerism with the Jewish Vocational Service (JVS) for teaching English to newly arrived Russian immigrants. Bertha will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bertha's memory may be made to . A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 8th at 2:30 pm at Zion Gardens Cemetery, 3600 N. Narragansett Ave., Chicago, IL. For info: call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2019
