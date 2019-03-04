|
Bertha Capulos, beloved wife and best friend of the late George. Devoted daughter of the late William and Helen Annes. Loving cousin, adored aunt and great aunt of many. Bertha worked at WTTW for many years and was a devoted parishioner of Annunciation. The family would like to acknowledge companions Vicky and Ida for their friendship and support. Visitation from 4:00pm to 8:00pm Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Family and friends will meet Wednesday morning at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral 1017 N. Lasalle Chicago, IL 60610 for funeral service at 10:30am. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Annunciation Women's Philoptochos would be appreciated. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd.(773)736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2019