Bertha "Berdie" Edelheit, 100, of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Morton "Mutty" Edelheit; loving mother of Larry (Barbara) Edelheit, Mark (Nancy) Edelheit and Jeffrey Edelheit; proud grandmother of Steven (Loren) Edelheit, Marla (Robert) Koza, David (Lindsay) Edelheit, Tammy (Michael) Bendoff, Russell (Simone) Edelheit, Eric (Jenny) Edelheit, Heather (Chaz) Crocker, Aaron (Kelly) Edelheit and great grandmother of 16; also survived by former daughter-in-law Lydia. Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Memorial contributions to National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org) appreciated. Funeral information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019
