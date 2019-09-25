Home

Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church
2501 S. Wolf Road
Westchester, IL
View Map
Resources
Bertha Frangos Obituary
Bertha (Bert) Frangos (nee Kartsunes), 93, of Chicago, passed away September 22, 2019, surrounded by her family. She rests peacefully having been reunited with her husband, Charles Louis Frangos, and having nurtured a loving family: Mary Davidson (Hugh), Louis Charles Frangos, and Carol Kligis (Steve); grandchildren Charles Frangos, Charlene Ballesteros, Kristen Kligis, Jacklyn Zwerling, and Alexander Frangos; great grandchildren Logan, Juno, William and Sophia. She is also survived by her sister Anne McKenna. Bertha was a dedicated mother and adoring YiaYia who gave and received enormous love to those she held dear including her friends and family, her church and her community. Her beaming presence and spirit will be greatly missed but always cherished. Visitation Thursday, September 26, 4:00 to 9:00 pm at HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Prayers Friday 9:00 am from funeral home to Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Road, Westchester. Funeral service 10:00 am. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Funeral info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com. May her memory be eternal.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
