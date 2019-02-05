|
Bertha Hartmann, nee Aho, age 95, of Palatine, formerly of Mt. Prospect. Beloved wife of the late William Hartmann. Loving mother of Bill (Jane), the late Peggy, and Richard (Noi). Cherished grandmother of Billy (Erin) Hartmann, Becky (Andrew) Murphy, and John (Janey) Hartmann. Great grandmother of Cian and Davin Murphy, and Parker and Makayla Hartmann. Dear sister of Robert (the late Marion) Aho. Fond aunt of many. Visitation Saturday, February 9th, 9:30 A.M. until time of Funeral Service 10:30 A.M. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 200 S. Wille St., Mt. Prospect. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2019