Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Anshe Emet Synagogue
3751 N. Broadway
Chicago, IL
View Map

Bertha Perlow

Add a Memory
Bertha Perlow Obituary
Bertha Perlow, nee Shapiro, still amazing and family matriarch at 109 years, Bertha left an indelible mark on her family and friends, she will always be in our hearts; beloved wife of the late Dr. Samuel Perlow; loving mother of Michael (Sandra) Perlow, Judi (late John) Mack, and Dr. Mark Perlow; adored Grandma Bertha of Lloyd Perlow, Julie (Eric) Greene, Susan (Jon) Gutstein, Larry Mack, and Lauren Perlow; proud great grandmother of Ethan, Emma, Katelyn, Ryan, Josh, Tanner, Andrew, Noah, and Jared; treasured aunt and friend to many. Service Monday, 12 Noon at Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 N. Broadway, Chicago. Interment Waldheim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hadassah Chicago-North Shore, 60 Revere Dr., #800, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.hadassah.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now