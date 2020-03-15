|
|
Bertha Perlow, nee Shapiro, still amazing and family matriarch at 109 years, Bertha left an indelible mark on her family and friends, she will always be in our hearts; beloved wife of the late Dr. Samuel Perlow; loving mother of Michael (Sandra) Perlow, Judi (late John) Mack, and Dr. Mark Perlow; adored Grandma Bertha of Lloyd Perlow, Julie (Eric) Greene, Susan (Jon) Gutstein, Larry Mack, and Lauren Perlow; proud great grandmother of Ethan, Emma, Katelyn, Ryan, Josh, Tanner, Andrew, Noah, and Jared; treasured aunt and friend to many. Service Monday, 12 Noon at Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 N. Broadway, Chicago. Interment Waldheim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hadassah Chicago-North Shore, 60 Revere Dr., #800, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.hadassah.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020