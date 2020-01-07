|
|
Bertha Roumbos age 103 of Oak park. Daughter of the late Thomas and the late Dametra Roumbos nee Gasvaras. Cherished sister of Peter, the late Demosthenes, the late George, the late Helen, the late Constantine and the late Mary Jane. Loving cousin of many. Visitation Wednesday Jan 8, 2020 at PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS 6938 W. North Ave. from 10:00 a.m. until time of Service 11:30 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. For information call 708.848.6661 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020