Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 637-4441
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
1916 - 2020
Bertha Roumbos age 103 of Oak park. Daughter of the late Thomas and the late Dametra Roumbos nee Gasvaras. Cherished sister of Peter, the late Demosthenes, the late George, the late Helen, the late Constantine and the late Mary Jane. Loving cousin of many. Visitation Wednesday Jan 8, 2020 at PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS 6938 W. North Ave. from 10:00 a.m. until time of Service 11:30 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. For information call 708.848.6661 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020
