Bertha Sepsis
Bertha Sepsis of Pasadena, California passed away on August 24th, 2020 at the age of 102. Bertha was the oldest daughter of Greek immigrants who settled in Chicago. She had four brothers and two sisters, all of whom preceded her in death. She was married to James Sepsis for 56 years. James, as well as a daughter, Diane, preceded her in death. Bertha is survived by a son Peter (Janna Beling) and a daughter Christine. She is also survived by three grandsons, a great granddaughter, five nieces, a nephew and their families. Bertha was caring, compassionate, family focused and inquisitive. She valued respect, honesty, justice and inclusion. She had an incredible desire to persevere. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 10th, at noon, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie, Illinois.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
