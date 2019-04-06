|
Berton McCarroll was born July 4, 1925 to Ella Christina MacGregor and John Joseph McCarroll, Sr. in North Providence, RI. He died March 30, 2019 in Glen Ellyn, IL.He studied engineering at Brown University on the GI bill. In 1952 he married Florence Marie Smith. He worked for Brown & Sharpe Mfg., Fram Corporation, and Facet Enterprises. After 43 years in RI, he lived in Tulsa, OK, Detroit, MI, Elmira, NY, and Glen Ellyn, IL. He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence; his brothers Jack and David; his nephews, BobMcCarroll and Peter Smith. He is survived by daughters, Colleen (Michael Fontana) of Glen Ellyn, IL and Janet (Lee) Baggett of Griffin, GA; five grandchildren, Catherine (Kevin) Malone, Alice and David Fontana, Sarah (Jordan) Poole, and Jennifer (Trey) Davis;five great-grandchildren, Ellie and Jack Malone, Colin and Lyra Poole, and Sloane Davis; nieces, Susan McGregor (Michael Gloor) and Annelle (Craig) Covell and nephew, Bill (Pat) McGregor.Visitation will be Tuesday April 9 from 4 – 6 PM at Leonard Memorial Home (565 Duane St, Glen Ellyn IL, 60137). Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, April 10 at 10 AM at St. Petronille Catholic Church (420 Glenwood Ave, Glen Ellyn IL, 60137).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 6, 2019