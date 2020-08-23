1/1
Bertram F. Hamilton
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertram's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAMILTON, Bertram F. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bert Hamilton. Born October 29, 1923, he loved his family, golf, tennis, crossword puzzles, reading and history. A man of extraordinary dignity and humility, everyone who knew him benefitted from his kindness and compassion. Bert is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Ann, his wife Betty Marshall and his brother Herbert. Survived by his children, James (Debbie), William (Debbie), and Susan Selbst (David), and his beloved grandchildren, Ashley, Avital, Scott, Kobi, Jacob, Hannah, and Ava. He served in World War II and graduated from the University of Illinois. He was a vice president at the former Nicholson, Porter and List and a former President of the SIOR realtor association. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Board of Jewish Education, 3610 Dundee Rd., Northbrook, IL 60062, www.bjechicago.org or North Suburban Synagogue Beth El, 1175 Sheridan Rd., Highland Park, IL 60035, www.nssbethel.org are appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved