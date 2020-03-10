|
Bertram Shapiro, age 94, World War 2 Veteran, of Palo Alto, CA, formerly of Wilmette, passed away March 8, 2020; beloved husband of the late Charlotte, nee Cohen; loving father of Susan (James) Walder, Michael Shapiro, and Jon Shapiro; devoted grandfather of Jenny (Aaron) Hage and Justin (Carly) Walder, and great grandfather of Noah, Ezra, Caleb, Ari, and Dena; dear brother of Ailene Bereskin and the late Victor Shapiro; fond son of the late Joseph and Anna Shapiro; also survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends. Service and interment Wednesday, 10:30am at Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge. Contributions may be made to . Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020