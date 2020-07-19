Bert began "his perfect sail" after passing of pneumonia on July 13, 2020 in Hospice at Sunrise-Naperville, IL. at 85. He led a happy, full life serving his country, family, company, and community. He was an Eagle Scout at age 12 always living by its Oath and Laws. Raised in Elmhurst, IL he attended York High school and Miami University, Ohio. He served on a minesweeper after graduating from Navy OCS. Bert worked for Chicago Rawhide, SKF in sales and marketing for 38 years ending as EVP International Sales. He was a scout leader, church supporter, homeless shelter chaperon, and loved music, painting, and sailing. Preceding him in death was his daughter, Cara Robins and survivors are his brother, Jim Robins, son, Thomas Robins, granddaughter, Alexandria Robins, and step-daughters Wendy Zardzin and Karen Grayheck. He donated his body to medical research - no funeral or grave. His spirit continues with all that knew him.





