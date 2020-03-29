Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertrand Wait
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertrand Cole Wait


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertrand Cole Wait Obituary
Bertrand Cole "Bert" Wait, age 71, of Naperville for 35 years, formerly of Wexford, PA, Trumbull CT, Reno, NV and Bucks County, PA and Skaneateles, NY, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at St. Patrick's Residence of Naperville. He was born October 5, 1948 in Scarsdale, NY to his loving late parents, John and Francis Wait. Cherished husband of Joan P. Zampetti Wait, Beloved dad of Justin (Julie) Wait of Manhattan Beach, CA and Cole Wait of Salt Lake City, Utah. Adored Poppy of Madelyn Wait. Dear brother of the late John and David Wait. Dearest brother-in-law of Lynn Wait of Chester Town, MD. Bert was the owner and operator of Hinsdale Fine Jewelry of Oak Brook, IL. All services for Bert are private because of the current health crisis. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertrand's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -