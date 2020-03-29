|
|
Bertrand Cole "Bert" Wait, age 71, of Naperville for 35 years, formerly of Wexford, PA, Trumbull CT, Reno, NV and Bucks County, PA and Skaneateles, NY, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at St. Patrick's Residence of Naperville. He was born October 5, 1948 in Scarsdale, NY to his loving late parents, John and Francis Wait. Cherished husband of Joan P. Zampetti Wait, Beloved dad of Justin (Julie) Wait of Manhattan Beach, CA and Cole Wait of Salt Lake City, Utah. Adored Poppy of Madelyn Wait. Dear brother of the late John and David Wait. Dearest brother-in-law of Lynn Wait of Chester Town, MD. Bert was the owner and operator of Hinsdale Fine Jewelry of Oak Brook, IL. All services for Bert are private because of the current health crisis. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020