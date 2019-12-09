|
Beryl Blitstien. Beloved wife for 70 years of the late Al Blitstien. Cherished mother of Lori Blitstien and Steven Blitstien. Adored daughter of the late Leo and Ann and granddaughter of the late Lillian. Beryl was devoted to her family and was an outstanding wife and mother. She was known for her beautiful smile, was a loyal and devoted friend, she enjoyed traveling the world, and brought joy to anyone who met her. Private family graveside service. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824), or www.MitzvahFunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 9, 2019