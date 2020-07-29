Cantor Beryl S. Bellows, nee Gersh, proudly served the Chicagoland Jewish community for decades as clergy and teacher. Her music, love, light, and joy were felt by all who were fortunate enough to pray, learn, chat, or giggle with her. Beryl was the beloved wife for 43 years of Cary Bellows; loving mother of Rabbi Marci (Seth Lindenman), Lindsay (Matthew Atias), Rabbi Adam (Melissa), and Ricky (Melissa); cherished Nonny of Max, Lila, Jonah, Spencer, and Maya; adored sister of Beth (Ross) and Skip (Terri); proud aunt of many nieces and nephews; innumerable friends, confidantes, and former students. Beryl could never say no to a Bar/Bat Mitzvah party, a movie musical, or a FaceTime chat with her grandkids. Her soul now soars and she sings with the angels. The graveside service will be private. The service will be live streamed Thursday, 12 Noon CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click on Beryl's photo and scroll down to Service Details. Zoom Shiva information can be found at the Goldman Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
or The ARK, www.arkchicago.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.