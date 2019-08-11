|
Shapiro, Beryl, nee Ragins, 83, beloved daughter of the late Dr. Alex and Essie Ragins; devoted wife and best friend for 33 years of the late Jack Shapiro; loving mother of Aaron Shapiro (Sonia Robles); dear sister of Dan (the late Linda) Ragins. During her more than fifty year teaching career, Beryl found joy helping young children discover the power of reading and appreciation of art that contributes to a lifelong sense of curiosity and love of learning. As a Chicagoan who traveled the world and saw it all, she truly enjoyed the cultural activities of the city she called home. She always made time to nurture creativity in her daily life, whether painting, playing the piano, listening to music or writing. She focused on the things that mattered the most-great friend to many, organizer of large family events, and compassionate caregiver to those in need. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer's Disease at Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine or to the Linda Hennelly Endowed Scholarship Fund at the Latin School of Chicago. A funeral service will be held at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL on Monday, August 12th at 10:00 am. For info: call 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019