Bessie Gialamas (nee Kordomenos) of Oak Lawn, IL. Age 82. Beloved wife of 53 years to the late Thomas G. Gialamas; devoted mother of Dean (Pam), John (Lisa) and Nick (Brooke) Gialamas; proud grandmother of Victoria, Maggie, Matthew, Alyssa, Hannah, Alexander, Andrew, and Jack; dear daughter of the late John and Theofani (nee Bouris) Kordemenos; dear sister of Nick (Vangelia) Kordomenos; fond sister-in law of George (the late beloved Alice) Gialamas, Elaine (George) Sotir, Perry (Helen) Gialamas, the late cherished Jim (Christine, survived) Gialamas; loving aunt of Theodora Weaver, Gus Gialamas, Frances Zaglifa, Paul Gialamas, Marion Bode, Cathy Colunga, Patricia Catomer, Maria Arledge, Karen Bollinger, Nancy Gialamas, Maryann McKendry, Jim Gialamas, John Kordomenos, and James Kordomenos; also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
Visitation Friday August 14, 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church with a Funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 10301 S. Kolmar Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Entombment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery Skokie, IL.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 10301 S. Kolmar Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 www.stnicholasil.org
. Services entrusted to Blake-Lamb Funeral Home. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Blake-Lamb Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Please call the funeral home for further service information. Thank you for your cooperation.