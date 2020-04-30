Home

POWERED BY

Services
HILLS FUNERAL HOME - Palos Hills
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 598-5880
For more information about
Bessie Panagiotis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie Panagiotis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie J. Panagiotis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bessie J. Panagiotis Obituary
( April 27, 2020 )

Bessie J. Panagiotis (nee Kliros), Succumbed to Covid-19, Beloved wife of the late James, Jr.; Proud mother of James (Patricia S.O.), Thomas (Gayle) Panos, Anita (James Ekonomou) and Jeannie (Peter Dryan); Cherished Yiayia of

9 and Great Yiayia of 7; Dearest sister of Helen (William) Sousounis and the late Gus (the late Toula) Kliros.

She was a loving Cousin, Aunt and Dear Friend of Many. Bessie was a longtime member of the Daughters of Penelope, Medea Chapter and The OES. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the or Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Palos Hills, IL would be appreciated.

Funeral Services and Entombment for Bessie J. Panagiotis will be private due to the pandemic. Arrangements entrusted to Hills Funeral Home, Ltd. Info. 708-598-5880 or www.hillsfh.com "May Her Memory Be Eternal"
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -