( April 27, 2020 )
Bessie J. Panagiotis (nee Kliros), Succumbed to Covid-19, Beloved wife of the late James, Jr.; Proud mother of James (Patricia S.O.), Thomas (Gayle) Panos, Anita (James Ekonomou) and Jeannie (Peter Dryan); Cherished Yiayia of
9 and Great Yiayia of 7; Dearest sister of Helen (William) Sousounis and the late Gus (the late Toula) Kliros.
She was a loving Cousin, Aunt and Dear Friend of Many. Bessie was a longtime member of the Daughters of Penelope, Medea Chapter and The OES. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the or Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Palos Hills, IL would be appreciated.
Funeral Services and Entombment for Bessie J. Panagiotis will be private due to the pandemic. Arrangements entrusted to Hills Funeral Home, Ltd. Info. 708-598-5880 or www.hillsfh.com "May Her Memory Be Eternal"
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020