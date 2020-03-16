Home

Olson Burke and Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center
6471 N. Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
773-774-3333
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Olson Burke and Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center
6471 N. Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map
Service
Following Services
Transfiguration Church in Elmwood Cemetery

Bessie Kazeos

Bessie Kazeos Obituary
Loving wife of the late Ted. Adoring mother of Anna (Bill) Leanhardt, Dino (Patty), Stephanie Voyls. Dear yiayia of Danielle (Reese) O'Donnell, Will (Chloe) Leonhardt, Tedy, Alyssa (Kyle) Hildreth, Lindsey Kokins, Jimmy, Emily Voyls, and great grandmother of Benjamin and Zoe. Visitation on Tuesday, March 17th at Olson Burke Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center 6467 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL, 60631, from 10:00 am -11:30 am. Service to be held at the Transfiguration Church in Elmwood Cemetery directly following the visitation. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Vergos Funeral Services, under the direction of Olson Burke Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 16, 2020
