Bessie Mae Jemison, age 90, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Chicago, IL. Loving wife of the late Rev. Dr. Willie B. Jemison, mother of Angelena Jemison Smith (deceased), Lawrence (Edna), Regina Berg (Rod-deceased), Steve (Phyllis), Herlisa Truitt (deceased) and Kyle (Kim). Proud grandmother of 22 grandchildren, 31 great and 5 great-great grandchildren. Please consider a donation to the Jemison Scholarship Fund, Oakdale Covenant Church, in lieu of flowers. Viewing Sunday, December 6, 4 to 6 at Leak Funeral Home-Chicago and Monday 9 to 11:30 at Oakdale Covenant Church, 9440 S. Vincennes Ave. Private interment. A public memorial service will be held when her life can be safely celebrated.





