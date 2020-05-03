Beth A. Siegel, née Marks,74, passed away peacefully at her home in Highland Park; beloved wife and best friend for 48 years of Dennis Siegel; devoted mother of Jason (Devon) Siegel, Ryan (Tiffani) Siegel, and Jonathan Siegel (fiancé Barrett Nash); adored "Gummy" of Isabelle, Avery, Nora, Henry, and grandson-to-be Joseph; dear friend and dedicated teacher to many. She is already greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, donate3.cancer.org. Private service. Please place comments / memories for display at the service to comfort the family on the Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home website, www.weinsteinandpiserfuneralhome.com. For info: 847-256-5700.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 3 to May 7, 2020.