Beth A. Siegel, née Marks,74, passed away peacefully at her home in Highland Park; beloved wife and best friend for 48 years of Dennis Siegel; devoted mother of Jason (Devon) Siegel, Ryan (Tiffani) Siegel, and Jonathan Siegel (fiancé Barrett Nash); adored "Gummy" of Isabelle, Avery, Nora, Henry, and grandson-to-be Joseph; dear friend and dedicated teacher to many. She is already greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society donate3.cancer.org . Private service. Please place comments / memories for display at the service to comfort the family on the Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home website, www.weinsteinandpiserfuneralhome.com . For info: 847-256-5700.