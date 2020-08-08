Beth Alison Fikar, age 46, passed away August 5, 2020, unexpectedly, but surrounded by loving family. She was born on August 21, 1973, to Sue and Jerry and grew up in Glen Ellyn, IL, where she spent summers eating mulberries, making "perfume" from lilac trees, playing with Legos and Tonka trucks and fishing for bluegill. Like her mom, Beth was an animal lover from the start who loved all creatures-from silky to scaly-and everything in-between. A graduate of Illinois State University with a passion for Criminology and Political Science, Beth started her career as a skip tracer (Google it) and Internal Affairs Investigator for the City of Chicago before obtaining her Paralegal Certificate from Roosevelt University. Curious and whip-smart, she thrived on the fervor of pre-trial prep as a paralegal for the U.S. Department of Justice-a career cut short by chronic health challenges and the onset of Lupus. Beth was a voracious reader, trivia partner extraordinaire, unassuming intellectual, colored pencil enthusiast, amateur craft expert, avid knitter, video game junkie, and sit-down comedian. She was witty, warm, and found optimism and positivity in life through plants, flowers, and the beauty of living things around her. Her eyes sparkled with kindness, which might be why she owned 18 different pairs of glasses. You would never have known that this clever, engaging, funny, and kind woman lost out on so much because of an incessant, unforgiving battle with Lupus to control her health.
Beth was preceded in death by her father Jerry who we know was waiting for Beffer when she arrived.
She is survived by her mother, Sue, and her sister Jill (Rick) Assad, her niece Dale and nephew Abe. She was dazzled by her niece and nephew, as they were a bright light on some of her darkest days, and had the love of family and friends who supported her in spirit on life's journey. More importantly, she is survived by a 28-year-old newt named Jake, a cat named Herman, a tortoise named Bert, an unexpected baby canary, and about 1,500 books-most of them read. Her partner, Tim Goggin, loved Beth for her deep intellect, kind heart, and love of life.
Please join us in celebrating her life Sunday afternoon, August 9, 2020, between 1:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. at Yurs Funeral Home 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174. A small memorial service will begin at 4:00 p.m. There's no in lieu of flowers for this lady. Beth loved flowers. She also loved the tiny zoo she lived next to as well. Donations may be made to Cosley's Zoo in her name.
