Beth Ann Frey, 57, of Naperville, Illinois, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019. She was born on March 28, 1962 in Toledo, Ohio, to M. Catherine and John P. Frey Sr. Beth graduated from Purdue University with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. She also earned a Master of Project Management degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Beth loved her family, her friends, her career as a consulting clinical pharmacist, her alma mater, and her second home of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Beth was passionate about music and photography. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed wine and chocolate. Beth loved to meet new people and readily shared her dry sense of humor and her infectious smile with everyone she encountered in her journey through life. Beth is survived by her brothers, John Jr. (Dianna) and Phillip (Janis), nieces Amanda and Abigail, nephews Peter and Andrew, and a loving extended family of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , the Morton Arboretum, or the Purdue University Scholarship Fund.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019