Beautiful, intelligent, funny Beth died far too early, after a long battle with disease. She is survived by her husband Jason Crockett and her children Emma Patricia and Logan Thomas Southworth. By her parents Tom and Pat Dugan, and their children: Denise and Tom, and twin Chris Dugan. A memorial Mass will take place on December 5, 2019 at 10 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4801 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL 60515. For additional information www.toonfuneralhome.com or 630-968-0408.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019