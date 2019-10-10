|
|
Beth Jeanine Robertson, age 65, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4th, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Beth was born on August, 17, 1954 in Chicago, IL. She was a graduate of Barrington High School and earned her MBA at Northern Illinois University. Beth grew up in the Methodist Church. She was involved in bible study with Bible Study Fellowship and sang with Spirit of the Times and Joyful Noise. Beth was an avid reader who enjoyed mystery novels and non-fiction history. She was a member of the Fox Valley Chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild. Beth was also a CPA and worked in internal audit, and later in IT, at Kemper Insurance in Long Grove, IL. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Beth is survived by her loving sister, Linda Robertson; and her dear cousin, Maureen Brady. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy (nee Maurer) Robertson. A visitation for Beth will be held on Thursday, October 10th, 2019, from 4PM until 8PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main Street (Lake-Cook Rd) Barrington, IL 60010. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 11th, 2019 at 11AM. Burial to follow at Windridge Memorial Park in Cary, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JourneyCare Inc and The .
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019