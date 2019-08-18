Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betsy Axelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betsy Axelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betsy Axelson Obituary
Betsy Axelson nee Hashimoto, 63, of Chicago, passed away on August 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Howard Axelson; loyal sister of Steve (Nancy) and John (Rhonda) Hashimoto; cherished aunt of Jason Hashimoto; devoted daughter of the late George and Alice Hashimoto; treasured neighbor and caretaker of numerous dogs in the Edgewater neighborhood. Memorial visitation, Sat. Sept. 14, 2019, 11:30 am-1:00 pm with memory sharing at 1:00 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL 60657. Info: (773)472-6300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now