Betsy Axelson nee Hashimoto, 63, of Chicago, passed away on August 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Howard Axelson; loyal sister of Steve (Nancy) and John (Rhonda) Hashimoto; cherished aunt of Jason Hashimoto; devoted daughter of the late George and Alice Hashimoto; treasured neighbor and caretaker of numerous dogs in the Edgewater neighborhood. Memorial visitation, Sat. Sept. 14, 2019, 11:30 am-1:00 pm with memory sharing at 1:00 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL 60657. Info: (773)472-6300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019