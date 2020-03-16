|
|
Betsy Matek, nee Stein, 95. Beloved wife of the late Ord; devoted mother of Beth (Paul) Weinstein, Deborah Matek (Lee) Schwartz, Joel (Linda Weiss) Matek, and Michael (Louise) Matek; cherished grandmother of Alan (Elissa) Weinstein, Lisa (Matt) Talbert, Todd (Stephanie) Weinstein, Elyse Schwartz, Caryn Schwartz, Joaquin (Xiaoyu), Diego, Benjamin, and Zachary Matek; proud great-grandmother of Arly, Emma, Oriana, Naomi, Morgan, and Hailey; caring sister of the late Robert and Allan Stein and Gloria (late Herbert) Thal; treasured relative and friend of many. Betsy earned a Masters of Social Work from Tulane University, and worked as a social worker. She touched many lives and will be missed by all. Graveside service Monday, March 16, 3:30 PM, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Rd, Skokie. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a Jewish . For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 16, 2020