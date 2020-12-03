Betsy Nicholas, loving mom of Nick (Iann Eliason) and Ted (the late Christina Jankowski); Dear grandmother of Gus Nicholas; sister of Katherine Thanas; Fond aunt, cousin and friend to many. Betsy's personality filled rooms with her enthusiasm, sense of humor and zest for life. She was an amazingly successful and accomplished woman with a group of friends that lasted her entire life. Visitation Saturday 10:30 a.m. to the Time of Service 11:00 a.m. at The Elms Funeral Home 7600 W. Grand Ave., Elmwood Park, IL . Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. For info. 708-453-1234 or elmsfh@gmail.com.