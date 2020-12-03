1/
Betsy Nicholas
1944 - 2020
Betsy Nicholas, loving mom of Nick (Iann Eliason) and Ted (the late Christina Jankowski);  Dear grandmother of Gus Nicholas;  sister of Katherine Thanas;  Fond aunt, cousin and friend to many.  Betsy's personality filled rooms with her enthusiasm, sense of humor and zest for life.  She was an amazingly successful and accomplished woman with a group of friends that lasted her entire life.  Visitation Saturday 10:30 a.m. to the Time of Service 11:00 a.m. at The Elms Funeral Home 7600 W. Grand Ave., Elmwood Park, IL .  Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL.  For info. 708-453-1234 or elmsfh@gmail.com. 



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
