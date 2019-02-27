|
Betsy Belding Schmitt, 84, passed away on February 24, 2019 in Lake Forest, IL. She was the beloved daughter of Elsie and Lester Belding and was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Paul Schmitt. She is the loving mother of Becky, Steve (Gina), and Tom (Jane), the cherished grandmother of Monica, Brian, Kevin, Allison and Emily, and the dear sister of Emily Ann Belding Curtis. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2 at 2pm at First Presbyterian Church of Deerfield, 824 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lester Belding Memorial Scholarship at North Central College, 30 North Brainard St, Naperville, IL 60540. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019