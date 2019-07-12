|
Bette C. Stiles (née Steffens), age 96, late of Orland Park. Beloved wife of the late Loren W. Stiles; devoted mother of Melinda (Bernard) Rechlicz, Deborah (John) Barry, Mary Carol Chessman, and Susan (Robert) Fabros; proud grandmother of Julie Rechlicz, Thomas (Tabitha) Rechlicz, Jeanne (Kyle) Wright, Grant Chessman, Kimberly Chessman, Stephen Fabros, Carolyn Fabros, and the late Joyce Pepalis; loving great-grandmother of Kyle and Alec Rechlicz; dear sister of the late Margaret Course and Dolores Wood. Visitation Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m., at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.), Orland Park. Inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to Palos Community Home Health and Hospice. 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 12, 2019