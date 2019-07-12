Home

Thornridge Funeral Home
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-2300
Bette Stiles
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
Bette C. Stiles Obituary
Bette C. Stiles (née Steffens), age 96, late of Orland Park. Beloved wife of the late Loren W. Stiles; devoted mother of Melinda (Bernard) Rechlicz, Deborah (John) Barry, Mary Carol Chessman, and Susan (Robert) Fabros; proud grandmother of Julie Rechlicz, Thomas (Tabitha) Rechlicz, Jeanne (Kyle) Wright, Grant Chessman, Kimberly Chessman, Stephen Fabros, Carolyn Fabros, and the late Joyce Pepalis; loving great-grandmother of Kyle and Alec Rechlicz; dear sister of the late Margaret Course and Dolores Wood. Visitation Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m., at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.), Orland Park. Inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to Palos Community Home Health and Hospice. 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 12, 2019
